Enforcement Directorate issues third summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a third summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra for questioning in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case, a source said on Wednesday.

Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha last year in December, has been asked to appear before the ED on Thursday at the ED Headquarters in Delhi, according to sources.

The summons comes after she failed to comply with two earlier summons, missing scheduled appearances on March 11 and February 19. ED sources said that Moitra has been asked to furnish certain documents pertinent to foreign investments linked to the ongoing investigation.

Moitra had been embroiled in a controversy over allegations of receiving cash in exchange for putting up queries in the Parliament on behalf of businessman Darshan Hiranandani. (IANS)

