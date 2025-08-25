Ex-Bangladeshi police officer, apprehended by BSF, sent to jail

Kolkata: Former Bangladeshi police officer in the Sheikh Hasina government, Md Arifuzzaman, who was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF), for entering the country illegally, was sent to jail custody on Sunday. He was produced at the Basirhat Sub district Court on Sunday, which remanded him in jail custody for 14 days. On Saturday, the BSF caught the senior police officer in the previous Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh while illegally crossing the border in Swarupnagar area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The person was identified as former Assistant Commissioner of the Rangpur Metropolitan Police, Md Arifuzzaman, who was trying to enter the country by taking advantage of the inclement weather on Saturday night. The incident took place at the Hakimpur check post on the India-Bangladesh border of Swarupnagar police station in Basirhat sub-division. (IANS)

Also Read: Minority girls face abductions, forced conversions in Pakistan

Also Watch: