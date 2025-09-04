Ex-Bengal minister Paresh Chandra Adhikari, daughter Ankita get bail

Former West Bengal minister Paresh Chandra Adhikari and his daughter Ankita Adhikari have been granted bail in the School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment case. Earlier on Wednesday, both surrendered before the Special CBI court in Kolkata’s Alipore in a case related to corruption in the SSC recruitment process. At the same time, they also applied for bail. At the end of the day, the court granted conditional bail to both father and daughter. They were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 7,000. At the same time, Debashree Sinha, wife of former convener of the School Service Commission Advisory Committee Shantiprasad Sinha, was also granted bail by the court. Recently, the CBI has submitted the final charge-sheet in the SSC recruitment case for 9th-10th and 11th-12th classes. On last Friday, the final charge-sheet was submitted to the Alipore court in the Group-C recruitment case as well. Earlier, the CBI had submitted two more charge sheets in that case. In total, four charge sheets have been submitted. A total of 75 people were summoned to the court in all the cases. Under such circumstances, Paresh and Ankita surrendered to the court this time. Incidentally, the name of the former minister’s daughter is at number 104 in the list of ‘tainted and ineligible’ candidates which was published by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recently. It may be recalled that Ankita Adhikari got a teaching job for political science submitted for classes 11th and 12th through WBSSC. However, another job seeker, Babita Sarkar, filed a case in the Calcutta High Court alleging that Ankita had got the job illegally. In May 2022, then Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay cancelled Ankita’s job. (IANS)

