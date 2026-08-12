Examining Sheikh Hasina’s extradition request as per procedures: MEA

NEW DELHI: Reiterating that New Delhi's position on the matter remains unchanged, India on Tuesday said that it was examining Dhaka’s request for the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in accordance with the established procedures.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the matter concerning Hasina's extradition was being examined, while investigations into the case involving the suspects in the killing of Bangladeshi radical Islamist leader Sharif Osman Hadi are currently underway.

“Our High Commissioner met with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh yesterday, and they discussed matters of mutual interest. On the other two issues that you raised about the extradition of the former Prime Minister, as also the case of Hadi. On Hadi, I told you that this is a legal matter in which investigations are ongoing presently. As far as the extradition matter is concerned, as I said before, our position has been very clear on this particular matter: that we are looking into the case as per established processes that we have on our side”, said Jaiswal. (IANS)

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