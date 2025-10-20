Faced repeated attacks from illegal B'deshi Muslims: Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday faced protests from a section of people at Raidighi in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. People banged their hands on the car he was travelling in and shouted slogans against him when he was travelling in the district to inaugurate Kali Puja.

The incident comes a day after the convoy of BJP Darjeeling MP Raju Bista was attacked in North Bengal by miscreants and weeks after the serious attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and party MLA Shankar Ghosh.

It may be recalled that in August, Adhikari's convoy was attacked in the Cooch Behar district of North Bengal, where he had gone to lead a protest rally.

On Sunday, several people, including women, held protests in Raidighi the moment Adhikari's convoy entered the area. They protested against the Centre's move to stop funds for 100 days' work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in West Bengal. However, no major damage to the convoy was reported, and Adhikari was also not injured in the attack.

The LoP wrote on X, "In South 24 Parganas district, today I faced repeated attacks from illegal Bangladeshi Muslims. The obstruction, vandalism and chaos was orchestrated by none other than TMC Zila Parishad Member Rekha Gazi with the aid and support of SP Koteswara Rao. Several attempts were made to stop my car, at least at seven locations, and an attack took place right in front of Lalpur Madrasa." (IANS)

