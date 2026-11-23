NEW DELHI: Somehow, it did not come as a shock when Congress MP Imran Masood alleged religious discrimination against pacer Mohammed Siraj over his exclusion from the playing XI in the first Test against New Zealand. The reason is not that there is any truth in the statement, but that the Congress has now crossed all limits of constitutional propriety and general political etiquette.

Masood's statement came at a time when his party leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was making equally controversial statements during his US visit. From claiming that India is heading towards an economic disaster to saying that the country has become a "side player" in international affairs, Gandhi's statements are being viewed as attempts to undermine India's standing on foreign soil.

Gandhi has also been drawing comparisons with Pakistan, almost praising Islamabad's involvement in negotiating the US-Iran conflict. The BJP was quick to label him a "Pakistan fan boy".

Earlier, during the investor summit in Hyderabad, named 'Bharat Summit 2026', Gandhi, on the concluding day on November 14, stated that India was "no longer functioning as a democracy" and claimed that the democratic system had been destroyed in 2014. He was even seen clapping and appearing excited when Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck raised 'vote chori' slogans during the business summit. Filibeck also expressed support for Rahul Gandhi's campaign against the BJP-led government in India, bringing an international political dimension to the domestic debate.

Gandhi, who often holds a pocket-sized copy of the Constitution in his hand, needs to understand that questioning the government is one thing, but celebrating foreign criticism of India's democratic institutions is quite another. A political leader may have differences with the government of the day, but that should not mean taking every opportunity to run down the country on foreign soil. The question that arises is why Gandhi should have celebrated the statement of a foreigner on the Indian electoral system. The answer may not be difficult to comprehend. In his endeavour to run down the Modi-led government, he does not hesitate to take any steps. (IANS)