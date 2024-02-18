Farmers’ protest disrupts supply chain, vegetable prices could see a spike in Delhi

Vegetable prices in Delhi could be headed for a rise as farmers’ protests disrupt supply chains, according to a trader at Ghazipur Mandi as the farmers’ protests continued for the fifth day. A trader reported a Rs 4 increase in carrot prices over the past 15 days due to supply issues from Punjab. He expressed concern that further disruptions caused by the ongoing protests could lead to price hikes for other vegetables as well. The vegetable trader at Ghazipur mandi said, “The price of carrots has gone up by Rs 4 in the last 15 days after supply from Punjab was disrupted following farmers’ protest. This could lead to a rise in the price of vegetables. This issue between the farmers and the government should end soon.” The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a “Delhi Chalo” call to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands. Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana. The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points since the start of the March on Tuesday, February 13. However, another trader at the market offered a more optimistic outlook, stating that there has been no immediate impact on vegetable prices so far. (ANI)

