FIRs Against 20 Farmers After Violent Bidadi Land Survey Protest; Tensions Escalate Over Township Project

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has registered FIRs against more than 20 farmers following a violent protest that disrupted a land survey for the proposed Bidadi Township project on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The cases were filed at the Bidadi Police Station on Tuesday based on a complaint by Revenue Department officials, who alleged that protesters attacked them and obstructed them from carrying out official duties.

The FIRs stem from Monday's confrontation during a Joint Measurement Survey (JMC), a preliminary step in the land acquisition process. According to officials, protesters, including farmers and women, stopped the survey, with some allegedly hurling stones at the survey team and forcing officials to abandon the exercise. Women protesters also reportedly struck official vehicles with brooms.

Following the incident, the district administration suspended the survey and is considering talks with farmers before resuming the exercise. Authorities are also preparing to restart the survey under enhanced police protection, as tensions remain high in the Bidadi region.

Farmers have maintained a vigil to prevent further survey work and have been protesting the proposed acquisition of agricultural land for nearly 500 days. They argue that the project would threaten their livelihoods and displace farming communities.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy criticised the Karnataka government over the handling of the protests, accusing it of using the police to suppress the agitation. He alleged that the renewed survey attempt was driven by the state government despite sustained opposition from local residents.

Kumaraswamy urged farmers to continue their protest peacefully and avoid violence, assuring them of legal support in challenging the project. He also appealed to the police not to yield to political pressure, alleging that the force was being used to intimidate protesters.

Police personnel deployed at the site were unable to disperse the crowd, leading to the suspension of the survey. Ramanagara Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda later visited the protest site, reviewed the law and order situation with senior officers, and appealed to protesters not to obstruct public servants or take the law into their own hands. (IANS)

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