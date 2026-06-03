Five New Judges Sworn In to Supreme Court, Taking Its Strength to 37

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday administered the oath of office to five new judges of the Supreme Court, taking the court's strength to 37.
Judges who took oath today- Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, and senior advocate V Mohana. (ANI)
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