FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets global finance leaders, discusses India’s evolving growth trajectory

ASHEVILLE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met several world leaders here on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting, and discussed the global economic outlook and India’s evolving growth trajectory.

In her meeting with Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner for Economy and Financial Affairs, European Commission, the two sides discussed further deepening of the India–EU Economic and Financial Partnership, including through the India–EU macroeconomic dialogue and the Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

They also discussed ongoing India–EU FTA and Investment Protection Agreement negotiations, with a shared commitment to take these engagements forward, according to Finance Ministry.

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening resilient and diversified supply chains, including cooperation on critical raw materials and technologies. FM Sitharaman emphasised the importance of not only sourcing critical minerals, but also developing processing and value-addition capabilities.

They also sought to explore opportunities for greater cooperation in FinTech, AI and generative AI, including fostering greater engagement between Indian and European start-ups.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India–EU partnership and work together on shared priorities, the Finance Ministry posted on X. FM Sitharaman also met Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director at IMF, and discussed the global economic outlook and India’s evolving growth trajectory.

“Georgieva appreciated India’s strong economic performance and track record, noting the strength built by the Indian economy. The discussion also covered the structural shifts underway in India and the importance of appropriately reflecting these developments in macroeconomic assessments and growth projections,” according to an official statement. (IANS)

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