Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s comment triggers political storm in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s ‘napunsak’ (impotent) jibe at state BJP chief and Khajuraho MP V.D. Sharma triggered a political storm on Saturday.

Responding to the Sharma’s accusation that the he has “strong connections with terrorist organisations”, the veteran Congress leader said, “If V.D. Sharma thinks I am a supporter of terrorist organisations, ‘toh mujhe unki napunsakta pe nirasha hoti hai’ (I regret his impotency).”

The Congress veteran made the remarks while addressing a joint press conference at the CPI-M office in Bhopal on Saturday where he also said that the literacy rates among Muslims, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) were at par yet Muslims are not represented properly in government jobs compared to SC/ST communities.

Calling the Congress leader’s jibe a ‘derogatory’ remark, the BJP unit in Madhya Pradesh launched a unanimous attack against Digvijaya Singh.

The state BJP workers not only shared Digvijaya Singh’s several videos and conversations that created controversies in the past, but some of them also made remarks on his family life.

Sharma, however, said that he won’t use any such words for Digvijaya Singh, but will keep exposing the Congress and its leaders.

“I have respect for Digvijaya Singh so I won’t use such words for him. But the kind of word he used for me doesn’t suit his stature,” Sharma said. He also claimed that the Congress and its allies want to snatch reservations for ST/SCs and give them to the Muslims.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already exposed them (Congress) for granting reservations to Muslims through back doors,” Sharma added.

BJP minister Vishwas Sarang said Digvijaya Singh has a habit of making ‘below the belt’ and derogatory remarks.

Earlier in the day, another BJP leader, Rameshwar Sharma, accused Digvijaya Singh of trying to establish himself as the “next Jinnah”. (IANS)

Also Read: Centre sacks controversial officer Puja Khedkar from Indian Administrative Service with immediate effect

Also Watch: