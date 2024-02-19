Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath spoke to Rahul Gandhi over phone: Congress leader

Bhopal: (IANS) Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's close aide Sajjan Singh Verma said on Sunday that the veteran Congress leader "spoke to Rahul Gandhi" over phone amid the rumours that he along with his son Nakul Nath may switch to BJP.

Talking to the Press, Verma said when he met him at his residence in Delhi, Kamal Nath was holding a list of probable candidates for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

"Kamal Nath told me that right now his main focus is how to set up the caste equation for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. He also told me that he has not thought of anything like that (about leaving the Congress)," Verma claimed.

Verma, who was a minister in Kamal Nath-led Congress government (2018 to March 2020) further claimed Kamal Nath spoke to Rahul Gandhi over the phone and discussed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will enter Madhya Pradesh soon.

He further added that news about him leaving Congress is made by the media. "He said that I told the media that whatever happens will be told to them. All these things have been created by the media. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is about to enter MP," Verma added.

