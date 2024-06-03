Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti requests MEA to repatriate body of Rajouri resident from Saudi Arabia

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to repatriate the body of a Rajouri resident who passed away in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

The PDP chief said that the victim, Kabir Khan, was working as a labourer in Saudi Arabia.

"Kabir Khan from Rajouri working as a labourer in Saudi Arabia has passed away in a tragic road accident. His family awaits his mortal remains. Request @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar to kindly take up this issue at the earliest to repatriate his body. Nearest contact for the deceased in Saudi Arabia- Kafeel +966550568146," Mehbooba Mufti posted on X.

In a separate post, Mufti condoled the deaths of sixteen people in a tragic road accident in Jammu's Akhnoor city.

"Deepest sympathies & condolences to their families and loved ones," Mufti said on X. (ANI)

