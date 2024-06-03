Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti requests MEA to repatriate body of Rajouri resident from Saudi Arabia

National News

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to repatriate the body of a Rajouri resident who passed away in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to repatriate the body of a Rajouri resident who passed away in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

The PDP chief said that the victim, Kabir Khan, was working as a labourer in Saudi Arabia.

"Kabir Khan from Rajouri working as a labourer in Saudi Arabia has passed away in a tragic road accident. His family awaits his mortal remains. Request @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar to kindly take up this issue at the earliest to repatriate his body. Nearest contact for the deceased in Saudi Arabia- Kafeel +966550568146," Mehbooba Mufti posted on X.
In a separate post, Mufti condoled the deaths of sixteen people in a tragic road accident in Jammu's Akhnoor city.

"Deepest sympathies & condolences to their families and loved ones," Mufti said on X. (ANI)

