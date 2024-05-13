Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi slams AAP govt for ‘deteriorating law and order’

Jalandhar: Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday took a jibe at the AAP government saying that drug trafficking was widespread and the law and order situation had worsened.

Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi said this at an election campaign in his constituency on Sunday.

Charanjit Singh Channi is fighting against AAP candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu and SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee in Jalandhar in the 2024 elections.

A large number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of the former Punjab CM as he made his way through the streets appealing for votes.

"Drugs are being found in large numbers and I have raised my voice against drugs which led to the seizing of 3 consignments of drugs. The law and order situation has deteriorated. The losing parties may be retorting to these kinds of disgusting acts. Police should take this seriously or elsewhere I will stage a dharna. I am standing by my people," Channi said while speaking to ANI.

Notably, the AAP and Congress "mutually agreed" to go solo in Punjab, but are a part of INDIA alliance and are fighting in alliance in Delhi.

Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi recently stoked a controversy as he called the recent attack in Poonch "pre-planned" and "stuntbaazi" by BJP to win the polls.

"This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks, there is no truth in them," Channi said while speaking to reporters in Punjab.

Criticizing remarks made by Channi, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gourav Vallabh said,"When you (Channi) moved to Canada, it was called stuntbaazi. The family of the soldier who lost their son will be cursing you after hearing your statement. Earlier in Pulwama also, Congress people had said stuntbaazi. Shame on your thinking, and your knowledge. I think no one can say anything worse than this in the country's politics,"

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also made a similar statement saying that "BJP can do anything during elections."

"Pulwama attack still remains a mystery, about which even the then Lieutenant Governor has raised questions. There is nothing new in this. BJP can do anything during elections," Warring, who is also the Congress candidate from Ludhiana parliamentary constituency told reporters. (ANI)

