Future of India, its neighbouring countries is interlinked: Ex Army Chief as Bangladesh boils

Indore: Former Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Naravane (Retd) emphasised India’s commitment to fostering good relations with neighbouring countries, highlighting the interconnectedness of regional well-being.

He stated that India’s future is linked to its neighbours, underscoring the importance of maintaining positive ties amid turmoil in Bangladesh. Speaking about Bangladesh, Naravane refrained from commenting on internal matters, stressing India’s focus on nurturing relationships. He noted that political rhetoric often spreads misinformation, emphasising the need for constructive engagement.

He said, “India has always tried to maintain good relations with other nations... We don’t comment on others’ situations... People say a lot of things in politics, which are not true... The future of India and its neighbouring countries is interlinked, and we all need and want to maintain good relations with them.” (ANI)

