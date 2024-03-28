Goa: Navelim Youth Overcomes Adversity to Achieve Civil Service Success

GOA : In a case of resilience and determination, Navelim resident Lyndon Cardoso defied the odds to accomplish a milestone. On October 8, 2013, Lindon, who was studying engineering in Bangalore, sustained severe burns that resulted in the amputation of his forearm due to electrocution in a water heater rod and he underwent a surgery. With the support of his family - father Ligorio, a retired merchant marine, mother Maria, a homemaker, sister Lisa, and cousins, Lyndon found the strength to persevere through dark times.

Despite of the debilitating obstacles he faced, Lyndon refused to give in to his circumstances Define him. With unwavering determination, he embarked on a journey to rediscover himself. Today, 29-year-old Lyndon’s perseverance has been rewarded as he proudly announces his success in qualifying the Goa State Public Commission (GSPC) exam for the prestigious post of junior grade officer.

Reflecting on his journey, Lyndon expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of his loved ones and described the challenges he faced. From the time when he was representing Goa in sports to earning a degree in Aviation Engineering from the Acharya Institute of Technology, Lyndon wanted to serve in the Indian Defense Forces before tragedy changed the course of his life. The complications of his discharge gave him a new start in life. "I was like a baby. I had to learn everything from scratch - from brushing my teeth to using the phone with my feet, because my burns weren't quite gone," Lyndon said.

He now serves as deputy director ( office) Directorate of Sport and Youth Affairs, Lyndon case as an inspiration for everyone to work for those facing adversity. Today the country salutes Lyndon for his indomitable spirit and unwavering determination stand as a testament to the power of resilience in overcoming life’s most daunting obstacles.