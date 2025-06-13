‘Goodbye India...’: Britons in ‘last’ Instagram post before boarding ill-fated Dreamliner plane

New Delhi: While a pall of gloom pervades through the nation over devastating plane crash in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, a video of two British citizens preparing to return home via the doomed flight AI-171 has taken the social storm by storm.

The video of two Britons namely Jamie Meek, a London-based Yoga enthusiast and Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek has gone viral. This is said to be their last Instagram post before heading to London via the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane. In the video, the duo could be seen waving ‘goodbye India’ and also reminiscing about the good time they spent while holidaying here.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft which crashed this afternoon soon after take-off from Ahmedabad airport was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board.

Out of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The two British nationals, currently viral on social media, boarded the same plane that met with a devastating fate, after barely climbing 625 meters in the air.

In the viral video that is being widely circulated on social media, they could also be seen sharing their ‘takeaways’ from India visit.

“We are at the airport just boarding. Goodbye India on a 10-hour flight back to London,” Meek says in the video.

“My biggest takeaway is to not lose your patience with your partner,” says his friend Fiongal. “Going back happily, happily and happily calm,” he says while signing off.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed shock over the catastrophic plane crash and said: “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.”

“I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time,” he said. (IANS)

