Government allows price hike for key cancer drugs amid shortage concerns

New Delhi: The government has approved a price increase for four essential medicines, including widely used cancer drugs Cisplatin and Carboplatin, following severe supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The decision comes after an inter-ministerial committee reviewed 82 applications seeking price revisions due to rising production costs and shortages of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

According to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), manufacturers cited increased API costs, higher production expenses, exchange rate fluctuations and declining commercial viability as reasons for seeking price hikes. Some companies had also sought permission to discontinue certain formulations due to losses.

Medical experts have warned that shortages of Cisplatin and Carboplatin pose a serious threat to cancer care. These platinum-based drugs are critical in treating common cancers, including lung, head and neck, ovarian, bladder, cervical and gastrointestinal cancers. Doctors from institutions such as AIIMS Delhi, Tata Memorial Hospital and other leading cancer centres said shortages could delay treatment, force the use of less effective alternatives and adversely affect patient outcomes.

Industry representatives attribute the shortage to limited global availability of platinum-based raw materials rather than pricing issues alone. They have urged the government to facilitate access to essential raw materials and strengthen supply-chain management to restore normal production.

Oncology specialists have stressed that uninterrupted access to these medicines is vital, especially for patients undergoing curative treatment. They warned that treatment delays can reduce survival chances and increase anxiety among patients and healthcare providers. Experts have also called for domestic production incentives, strategic stockpiling and closer monitoring of supply chains to prevent future shortages of life-saving cancer drugs. (ANI)

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