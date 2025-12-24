Government firm on protecting Aravallis, no scope for illegal mining: Bhupender Yadav

NEW DELHI: Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav has reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to protecting the Aravalli range, stating categorically that illegal mining will not be allowed under any circumstances. Dismissing recent claims about dilution of safeguards as misleading and politically motivated, the minister said the Supreme Court has clearly supported the government’s approach of scientific and sustainable management of the Aravallis.

In an interview with IANS, Yadav said the issue of saving the Aravallis has now become a national concern, reflecting growing public awareness about environmental protection. He emphasized that the government is actively engaged in safeguarding the ancient hill range and is taking all necessary steps to ensure its conservation. According to him, the Supreme Court has delivered a clear judgment that lays down a scientific definition of the Aravalli range and Aravalli hills specifically for mining-related considerations.

“The biggest challenge has always been stopping illegal mining,” Yadav said, adding that no new mining activity will be permitted until a comprehensive and scientific management plan is prepared. The responsibility for preparing this plan has been entrusted to the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE). This plan will identify the Aravalli hills and range, assess their eco-sensitivity and determine where, if at all, limited and sustainable mining could be considered in the future. (IANS)

