Government health spending triples, households’ out-of-pocket expenditure share falls sharply: NHA 2023-24

NEW DELHI: India has registered substantial progress towards making healthcare more affordable and reducing the financial burden on households, with Government Health Expenditure tripling and the share of Out-of-Pocket Expenditure borne directly by families declining sharply over the past ten years.

According to a release, the National Health Accounts (NHA) Estimates for India 2023-24, released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, highlight a significant transformation in India's healthcare financing landscape. Between 2013-14 and 2023-24, Government Health Expenditure increased from approximately Rs 1.30 lakh crore to Rs 4.14 lakh crore, while Out-of-Pocket Expenditure as a share of Total Health Expenditure declined from 64.2% to 42.7%.

The simultaneous increase in public healthcare financing and decline in the proportion of spending borne directly by households reflects India's progress towards a more accessible, affordable and financially protective healthcare system.

The findings also underscore the Government's sustained efforts, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to strengthen public healthcare, provide comprehensive primary healthcare, expand financial protection, improve access to essential medicines and diagnostics, and bring quality healthcare services closer to communities.

One of the most significant findings of NHA 2023-24 is the substantial reduction in Out-of-Pocket Expenditure as a share of India's total healthcare spending. OOPE declined from 64.2% in 2013-14 to 42.7% in 2023-24, marking a reduction of 21.5 percentage points.

This represents an important structural shift in healthcare financing, with a substantially lower proportion of total healthcare expenditure being financed through direct payments by households.

The decline has continued in the latest year, with OOPE reducing from 43.4% in 2022-23 to 42.7% in 2023-24, as per the release. The sustained downward trend reflects the expanding role of government-supported healthcare services and financial protection mechanisms. Initiatives aimed at improving access to free and affordable treatment, medicines, diagnostics and hospital services are supporting efforts to reduce dependence on direct household spending. India's public investment in healthcare has witnessed substantial expansion over the period. Government Health Expenditure rose from ?1,29,778 crore in 2013-14 to ?4,14,196 crore in 2023-24, representing a threefold increase. Over the decade from 2013-14 to 2023-24, the Government's share in Total Health Expenditure (THE) increased by nearly 52%, registering an increase of 14.9 percentage points.

This growing contribution signifies a major shift in the country's healthcare financing pattern, with public resources playing a considerably larger role in meeting healthcare expenditure.

The increase in Government Health Expenditure has been accompanied by a corresponding reduction in the share of household out-of-pocket payments, reinforcing the importance of sustained public investment in improving healthcare affordability. (ANI)