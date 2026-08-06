Government likely to seek passage of FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 as Parliament rules out special session

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is unlikely to be extended and there is no government plan for a special session for a delimitation bill. Sources, however, said that the government is likely to seek the passing of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 during the session.

The FCRA Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, which governs the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and companies in India. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026.

Sources said if the bill is taken up, Home Minister Amit Shah may reply to the debate or intervene in the discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told ANI that there is no proposal to extend the dates of Parliament Session no Special Session is envisaged from August 16 to 18 on a Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills.

A key provision of the FCRA Amendment Bill is the creation of a Designated Authority to oversee foreign contributions and assets of organisations whose FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases to be valid. Under the proposed framework, when an organisation loses its FCRA registration, its foreign contributions and assets would initially vest provisionally with the Designated Authority. If the organisation restores or renews its registration within the prescribed period, the assets and unused foreign funds would be returned. If the registration is not restored within the stipulated period, the assets could vest permanently with the Designated Authority. (ANI)

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