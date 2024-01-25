Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad seeks PM Narendra Modi’s intervention to rectify flaws in minority scholarships

Thiruvananthapuram: The Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, highlighting critical irregularities in higher education scholarships for minority communities.

The Grand Mufti has called for immediate rectification of the issues affecting students, particularly the discontinuation of the Maulana Azad National Scholarship for research students.

He says the current scenario reveals a disconnect between assurances given to students and the actual disbursement of funds, impacting those pursuing education in the country’s premier institutions with hopes of financial support.

The National Minority Economic Development Corporation, entrusted by the Ministry of Minorities to distribute scholarships, has acknowledged its struggle to receive funds from the Ministry, adding another layer to the predicament.

He further points out that while scholarships like JRF and National Fellowship for OBC-SC-ST have seen an increase, the lack of enhancement in minority scholarships or payment of overdue arrears raises questions of discrimination.

The letter also emphasizes the plight of students belonging to Christian, Muslim, Sikh, and Parsi communities, urging immediate action to resolve these issues and alleviate the challenges they face in pursuit of education. (IANS)

