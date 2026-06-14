‘Great anger over killing of Indian seafarers, good that EAM brought it up with US,’ says Ex Diplomat Veena Sikri

New Delhi: Former diplomat Veena Sikri on Saturday welcomed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's decision to raise with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the issue of three Indian seafarers killed in alleged US strikes on commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman.

Speaking to ANI, Sikri said Jaishankar had rightly conveyed India's strong displeasure over the attacks, which targeted civilian commercial ships and resulted in the deaths of three Indian sailors. She noted that the incident has triggered widespread anger in India and internationally.

Sikri also referred to a statement by the International Maritime Organization, which expressed serious concern over the attacks and stressed that commercial vessels, seafarers and vital sea lanes must be protected at all times, regardless of ongoing hostilities.

Rejecting claims by US President Donald Trump that Iranian drones were responsible, Sikri said available evidence points to missile strikes. She noted that Iran has strongly denied involvement and that survivors from the targeted vessels also reported missile attacks rather than drone strikes. According to Sikri, there is broad acceptance that the commercial ships were struck by US forces.

On the broader US-Iran situation, Sikri said both Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have indicated that a diplomatic agreement may be close. However, she said key issues remain unresolved, particularly Iran's demand that Lebanon be included in the agreement.

Sikri suggested that securing the support of the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains a major hurdle. Israel is reportedly reluctant to link the Lebanon issue with wider negotiations, while also seeking stronger guarantees related to Iran's nuclear programme.

Despite these sticking points, Sikri said Washington and Tehran appear to have largely agreed on most major issues. She added that reports suggest a possible agreement could be signed in Geneva as early as Sunday, with US Vice President JD Vance potentially attending the ceremony. The next 24 hours, she said, will be crucial for the outcome of the talks. (ANI)

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