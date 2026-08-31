Greatest asset of newspaper is public trust: VP highlights journalistic ethics at Keralam Kaumudi’s 115th anniversary

Thiruvananthapuram: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan addressed the 115th-anniversary celebrations of the Malayalam language daily newspaper ‘Kerala Kaumudi’ in Alappuzha in Keralam on Sunday, focusing on the core pillars of journalistic integrity and the enduring value of trust and courage in media.

Highlighting the evolution of media technology, the official X account of Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan reflected on the long-standing role of the institution within regional journalism.

He described the 115-year journey of the publication “as a testament to trust, courage and the enduring power of ideas.”

Addressing the challenges posed by modern media transformations like social media and AI, the post stated, “The Vice President emphasised that while journalism has moved from print to television, digital platforms, social media and artificial intelligence, credible information and journalistic ethics remain paramount. He said the greatest asset of a newspaper is public trust, earned through accuracy, fairness, independence and accountability.” The Vice President will later today inaugurate the Aranmula Boat Race in Pathanamthitta district. The Pathanamthitta Collector finalised elaborate arrangements for a high-profile traditional boat race on Sunday, marking a historic milestone as a Vice President of India visits the region for the sporting and cultural spectacle after nearly three decades.

He said, “Today, Pathanamthitta district is going to witness the major boat race. It is not just a boat race; it is also connected with a religious tradition. Rather than being only a sport, it represents both culture and sport. We are really proud that the Vice President of India is flagging off the event.” Emphasising that the festival bridges deep-rooted religious traditions with vibrant sporting heritage, District Collector elaborated on the scale of the preparations. “The boat race will start at around 3 PM. Nearly 51 palliyodams, which are a special type of traditional boat peculiar to this particular area, are participating in the procession as well as the competition. We are working hard to make this a historic event because it is after a long span of 26 to 30 years that the Vice President is coming for this particular event. All preparations are ready,” he said. (ANI)

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