Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stresses zero tolerance for poor-quality road works

GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made it clear on Thursday that the Gujarat government will not tolerate any compromise in the quality of road and infrastructure works across the state’s highways, cities, and towns.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Finance Minister Kanu Desai, and Chief Secretary M.K. Das, the Chief Minister directed civic and administrative officials to maintain top standards in all ongoing and upcoming road projects.

The meeting, held through video conferencing, connected mayors, standing committee chairpersons, municipal commissioners, and regional commissioners from across the state. They briefed the Chief Minister on the current condition of roads and civic infrastructure in their respective cities.

During the meeting, CM Patel instructed officials to prioritise filling potholes and repairing damaged roads immediately. He also ordered municipal commissioners and deputy commissioners to conduct regular field inspections and submit detailed ground reports on the condition of all roads by November 30. (IANS)

