Gujarat Man 'Honey-Trapped' By Pakistani Spy Posed As IBM Employee Leaks Military Secrets

AHMEDABAD: In a shocking incident, a man accused of spying for a Pakistani intelligence agency has been arrested in Bharuch district of Gujarat, police informed.

The accused has been identified as Pravin Mishra, a resident of Ankleshwar in Bharuch and serious allegations of collecting classified information about the Indian Armed Forces and defence research firms for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have been leveled against him.

The Gujarat Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has said that the man committed this treacherous act as he fell prey to a "honey trap" orchestrated by an ISI operative posing as a woman named Sonal Garg who claimed to work for IBM Chandigarh.