Had several discussions: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on relocation of statues in Parliament

New Delhi: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the decision to bring all the statues of great personalities who have contributed to India's history at one place was taken after consultation with all stakeholders.

"Whatever construction or change happens inside the Parliament, the responsibility to bring about that change is given to me as the Lok Sabha Speaker and I have had several discussions regarding these issues and people had the view that they will get to know so much about these great personalities at the same time that the spot will be an inspiration for the country and the future generation," the outgoing Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, Om Birla said at a press conference on Sunday.

Birla said that all the statues of great personalities who have contributed to India's history have been brought to one place in the Parliament so that the coming generation can get information about their struggles at the same time.

The statues of 15 leaders and great freedom fighters are installed inside the Parliament House Complex who have made important contributions to the history, culture and freedom struggle of the nation. (ANI)

