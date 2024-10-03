Haryana Assembly Elections: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi campaigns for Vinesh Phogat in Julana

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on a poll trail in Haryana on Wednesday, campaigned for the party’s candidate and Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat and sought votes for the party in the upcoming October 5 polling.

She hit out at the BJP government in Haryana as well as the Centre over the Agniveer scheme and contentious agricultural laws. She also sought to strike an emotional chord with the people of the state by sharing her personal story, dating back to 8-10 years ago. Addressing a huge public gathering in support of Vinesh Phogat, Priyanka said, “Farmers and small traders are under strain in the state due to anti-development policies of the BJP government. It imposed the Agniveer scheme on youths, which mandates only four years of employment and also they are not entitled to any pension.” She claimed that the people of Haryana are being betrayed at many levels.

“When farmers marched to Delhi against the black agri laws, they were blocked at Delhi borders but when elections were due in Uttar Pradesh, the anti-farmer laws were repealed,” she remarked.

The AICC General Secretary stated that the BJP government talks about giving MSP for 24 agricultural farm produce but the reality is that 10 out of these crops are not even produced here.

“It’s time that you should start calling out the political class and demand answers for your plight. BJP has been ruling the state for the past ten years but all these years, it kept ignoring and disregarding your rights,” she told the crowd. Congress leader also recalled anecdotes from her personal story to laud the warmth and affectionate nature of the people.

“Some time back, I brought my daughter to a basketball camp in Haryana. I had to wait for her return to the camp. While I waited for her, I saw an old farmer around Dadaji harvesting his crop in the fields. I requested him to teach me the art of harvesting. He trained me and later also took me to his home,” she said.

She added, “I went to his home, where I was treated with tea and paranthas. Almost eight-ten years have passed but I can’t forget that hospitality. Even today, when Dadaji visits our house, he brings along sugarcane, ghee and gifts for children.” She further lauded the rich and friendly culture of Haryana and said that it’s not just a land of farmers but several wrestlers and soldiers from the soil, who have been serving the country for generations. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Have to compete, cooperate, co-exist, confront, contest with China’: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi

Also Watch: