HD Kumaraswamy Leads Protest, Demands Arrests Over Alleged Sting Operation

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday led a JD(S) foot march from the party headquarters in Bengaluru to Freedom Park, demanding the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in a sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The protest followed a complaint Kumaraswamy submitted to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner two days earlier, giving police 48 hours to arrest Rakesh Shetty and his associates. Police blocked the procession near Freedom Park with buses and barricades.

Addressing protesters, Kumaraswamy accused Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Shetty of orchestrating the sting operation to force Siddaramaiah out of office. He demanded the arrest of Shetty, Bagepalli Prashanth and Congress leader Krupa Alva, alleging their involvement in the operation.

The JD(S) complaint alleges that Shetty secretly recorded a woman without her consent and that the footage was used for political purposes. (ANI)

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