Health Ministry rebuts criticism over ‘missing’ NHFS-6 indicators, says detailed report yet to come

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry officials have strongly rejected claims that key indicators were omitted from the recently released National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-6 Fact Sheets, clarifying that the documents represent only the first phase of data dissemination and should not be mistaken for the comprehensive national report.

According to ministry sources, the detailed NFHS-6 National Report, which is currently being prepared, will include a much broader set of indicators, extensive analysis and methodological documentation. Officials said the Fact Sheets were designed to highlight the most policy-relevant findings while aligning with India’s evolving statistical framework that increasingly relies on specialised surveys and administrative databases.

The clarification comes amid political controversy after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led government of concealing crucial health data and “betraying women and children.” In a social media post, Kharge cited concerns over child malnutrition and anaemia, alleging that the omission of anaemia estimates from NFHS-6 reflected an attempt to hide poor health outcomes. Responding to the criticism, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said “half-knowledge is dangerous” and argued that NFHS-6 demonstrates significant improvements in maternal healthcare, institutional deliveries and immunisation coverage across the country. He maintained that the survey reflects major gains in healthcare access and social protection under the current government while acknowledging that challenges remain. (ANI)

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