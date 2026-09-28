Health Secretary urges global unity, equity in pandemic readiness at UN meet

NEW DELHI: Representing India at the UN High-Level Meeting on 'Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response' in New York on September 25, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava reaffirmed the nation's commitment to strengthening global health security through international cooperation.

She stressed the need to translate the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic into sustained investment, institutional capacity and resilient health systems.

Addressing the meeting at the United Nations Headquarters, Srivastava outlined India's coordinated approach to pandemic prevention and response across government and society, which covers a wide range of potential health emergencies.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, she spoke of the country's efforts to expand laboratory networks, emergency coordination, health workforce, stockpiles and clinical care capacity to ensure that systems are equipped to respond effectively to health emergencies.

She noted that these efforts need to be rooted in national health systems, development plans and domestic financing, with international assistance complementing national responsibility. Drawing on India's experience during COVID-19, Srivastava called for digital public infrastructure to be recognised as a global public good. She noted that digital solutions played an important role in surveillance, vaccination, risk communication, supply chains and continuity of health services during the pandemic.

She also underscored the importance of solidarity and fair access to essential health products. During the COVID-19 pandemic, India supplied 300 million vaccine doses to around 100 countries and two UN entities, while providing medical assistance to over 150 countries. She said this reflected India's commitment to the principle of "One Earth, One Health" and to the Global South. (ANI)

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