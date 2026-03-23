Heavy snowfall blankets Kedarnath Dham under 3-4 feet of thick snow

Kedarnath: Continuous heavy snowfall has blanketed Kedarnath Dham under a thick layer of snow measuring nearly three to four feet, covering the entire township and surrounding areas in white.

According to the Kedarnath Temple Committee, at the world-renowned eleventh Jyotirlinga, Kedarnath Temple, and the entire Kedar Valley have been enveloped in a shimmering layer of snow, creating a truly divine and mesmerising scene. Despite sub-zero temperatures and harsh weather conditions, personnel from the Uttarakhand Police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) remain fully alert, maintaining a strong security presence in the region.

“Even in such extreme conditions, the jawans continue regular patrols to ensure the sanctity and safety of the shrine,” the Temple Committee said.

The security forces have established a robust and impenetrable security cover amid the ongoing snowfall. At the same time, the security personnel are clearing the accumulated snow around the barracks and living areas on their own, demonstrating self-reliance and discipline to ensure that their operations continue without disruption. (ANI)

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