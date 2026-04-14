High-level committee formed to resolve industrial unrest in Gautam Buddha Nagar

NOIDA: In the wake of the recent spate of industrial unrest and rising labour-management tensions in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to address the situation and restore normalcy, aiming to initiate constructive dialogue among all stakeholders and ensure long-term industrial harmony.

The decision comes in the wake of growing discontent among workers over issues such as low wages, extended working hours, and alleged lack of adequate workplace facilities. Over the past several days, multiple protests and demonstrations have been reported across industrial areas in Gautam Buddha Nagar, including Noida, leading to disruptions in production and impacting daily life in surrounding localities.

According to official sources, the committee will be headed by the Industrial Development Commissioner, and include the Additional Chief Secretary, MSME Department and the Principal Secretary, Labour and Employment Department as key members. An officer nominated from Kanpur has been appointed as the Member Secretary to coordinate proceedings and ensure effective implementation of decisions.

To ensure a fair and inclusive approach, the committee has also been structured to include representation from both labour and industry. Five members from recognised labour unions and three representatives from industrial associations have been inducted into the panel, allowing for a balanced platform where all concerns can be voiced and addressed.

Sources confirmed that the committee has already reached Gautam Buddha Nagar and initiated its inquiry on a priority basis. It is expected to hold a series of meetings with workers, management representatives, and local administrative officials to gain a comprehensive understanding of the issues at hand. The focus will be on identifying the root causes of the disputes and proposing practical, time-bound solutions.

The committee is likely to submit its detailed report to the state government soon, outlining both immediate and long-term recommendations. Officials are hopeful that this intervention will help de-escalate tensions, resume smooth industrial operations, and prevent further disruptions.

The administration believes that this proactive step will not only resolve the current deadlock but also lay the groundwork for stronger labour-management relations in the future, ensuring sustained industrial growth and stability in the region. (IANS)

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