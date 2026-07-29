Himachal primary teachers continue chain hunger strike for third consecutive day

Shimla: The indefinite relay hunger strike launched by the Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers Federation against the state government's School Complex System entered its third consecutive day on Tuesday, with teachers reiterating that the agitation would continue until the government formally withdraws the notification introducing the new administrative structure.

The relay hunger strike is being held at the Directorate of Elementary Education premises in Shimla, where teachers from different districts are taking turns to participate in the 24-hour fast.

The protest follows a 15-day state-wide foot march and a massive gathering at the historic Chaura Maidan on Sunday, where thousands of serving and retired primary teachers, along with mid-day meal workers, multi-task workers and other education sector employees, demanded the rollback of the School Complex System introduced by the Himachal Pradesh government at the end of 2025.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had visited the protest site on Sunday and assured teachers that a committee would be constituted to examine their demands before holding further discussions. Despite the assurance, the federation decided to continue its relay hunger strike until the government's promises are translated into official action. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, HP Primary Teachers Federation Working President Sanjay said the federation had already completed a 15-day "Nyaya Yatra" followed by a large protest rally before beginning the hunger strike. (ANI)

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