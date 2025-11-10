Hindus in country should come out on streets to protect nation, religion’: Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri

FARIDABAD: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Sunday stated that India is a Hindu Rashtra and that Hindus in the country should take to the streets to protect the nation, their religion, and its cultural traditions. Speaking to ANI, Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said, "The third day is concluding with grandeur. We have come out on the streets for Hindus. The Hindus of the nation should come out on the streets for the nation and religion. Every Indian should donate to the army so that the Indian army becomes more powerful and our country prospers, and we can be protected from unopposed forces, and a befitting reply can be given to the foreigners who want to break the country.India is already a Hindu nation. We want a Hindu nation in the hearts of the people..." (ANI)

Also Read: Bageshwar Dham Priest Dhirendra Shastri Opposes Animal Sacrifice at Eid