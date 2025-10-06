Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates country’s 1st co-op compressed biogas plant

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, inaugurated the country's first cooperative compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon and highlighted Narendra Modi government's "farmer-centric" initiatives. The plant marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to promote green energy and strengthen the cooperative sector. Calling it a "proud moment for the nation", the Union Minister said that Prime Minister Modi's vision has transformed the cooperative movement into a driving force for rural economic empowerment. "By establishing the cooperative sector, PM Modi initiated a new lifeline for the country’s rural economy. The cooperative sector is emerging as a strong pillar of India’s development," he added. The Union Home Minister said that under PM Modi's leadership, 15 cooperative sugar factories across the country, with support from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), will soon be selected to develop similar biogas initiatives to promote sustainable rural industries. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘I am not here with anyone’s mercy, I have won elections seven times’: Amit Shah

Also Watch: