Home Minister Amit Shah kicks off BJP’s campaign for Maharashtra local body polls

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday sounded the bugle for the upcoming local and civic body polls in Maharashtra, asking the party workers to secure an emphatic victory over the opposition to ensure a “triple engine government” in the state.

“In Maharashtra, the BJP-led NDA has been victorious three times and Devendra Fadnavis has become the Chief Minister for the third time. Maharashtra currently has a double-engine government. However, I am not satisfied with just that — we want a triple-engine government. The party must fight the upcoming local and civic body elections with full strength, defeating the opposition which will not even be visible through binoculars,” HM Shah said while addressing BJP workers after laying the foundation stone of the Maharashtra BJP unit’s new office in South Mumbai.

Home Minister Shah recalled that after the BJP’s alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena broke ahead of the 2014 polls, the party fought independently and emerged as the single-largest formation to form a government under CM Devendra Fadnavis. Since then, he said, Fadnavis has held the Chief Minister’s post three times, and the BJP — once ranked fourth in the state — has now emerged as Maharashtra’s principal political force.

“I am happy that the BJP has not only grown stronger in Maharashtra but has also remained true to its ideology and traditions. Today, the BJP stands on its own strength and not on political crutches. Just as the BJP holds an indelible place in the politics of India, it has now become a strong signature in Maharashtra’s political arena,” he noted.

The Home Minister also underlined the historical significance of the plot where the new headquarters is coming up.

“This is the land (Mumbai) where the Jan Sangh merged into the Janata Dal, leading to the birth of the BJP. As Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji said: ‘Andhera chhatega, kamal khilega’ - darkness will fade and the lotus will bloom,” he said.

Home Minister Shah said the BJP takes pride in seeing Narendra Modi lead the nation as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

“We have proven that family-run parties can no longer dominate Indian politics. It is performance-based politics that will take the nation forward. A child born in a humble tea-seller’s family rose through dedication, sacrifice and hard work to become the Prime Minister. A party that cannot uphold democracy within its own organisation can never protect democracy in the country. This is our message to all dynastic parties,” he added. (IANS)

