Honour for India Pavilion at Osaka World Expo a proud moment for us: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that the 'India Pavilion-Bharat' being honoured at the World Expo in Osaka 2025 “is a proud moment for all of us.” “Bharat At Expo 2025 is a celebration of our rich heritage, traditions and diverse cultures, and a reflection of how a nation can embrace innovation and creativity while remaining true to its roots,” the minister said. “With India steadily advancing on its development journey, Viksit Bharat 2047 is no longer just a vision but a reality in the making,” the minister remarked in a post on X.

The India Pavilion was recognised with Bronze at the World Expo for external design under 'Module Pavilion' category. The India Pavilion has been ranked among the top five pavilions at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, alongside the US, Italy, Japan, and France. The pavilion showcases India’s rich cultural heritage, innovation, and sustainable development, featuring sections on heritage, Ayurveda, ISRO, and more. It has been curated by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. With its unique blend of traditional and modern elements, the pavilion has become a popular destination, attracting visitors with its interactive cultural experiences, authentic Indian cuisine, and photo-friendly installations. The World Expo will continue till the 13th of October. The Bharat Mandap stands as more than an architectural marvel; it is a living, breathing embodiment of India’s cultural diplomacy. It offers a uniquely immersive experience to international visitors through rich exhibits, interactive cultural sessions, and artistic installations, according to an official statement. (IANS)

