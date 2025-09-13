Hooda slams Haryana govt over inadequate flood compensation for farmers

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda on Friday slammed the state government over the inadequate compensation for crop losses caused by flooding in the Yamuna river due to illegal mining.

“Due to illegal mining, the Yamuna River water entered the fields in Haryana. This has caused huge damage to the fields... The compensation announced by the state government is very little, 7,000-15,000 is the compensation for crop loss, it’s a joke...the farmer incurs the cost of 35,000, then comes fertilisers...if the land rental costs 60,000-70,000 per acre ...the compensation of this amount is a joke,” Hooda said while addressing reporters in Rohtak.

Earlier, on September 8, Haryana Chief Minister announced the compensation for the flood-affected areas in the state.

According to Haryana CMO, “Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 3.26 crore as reserve fund for districts to provide immediate relief to people affected by the flood-like situation caused by heavy rains. This amount is being utilised for food, clothing, temporary shelters, tents, fodder for animals and other essential items, including petrol, diesel and fuels, along with transportation of relief material and drainage works in rural areas.”

Further, it addressed various types of losses and damages. The Crop loss subsidies range from Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre, depending on the percentage of damage.

For the loss of life due to floods, a compensation of Rs 4,00,000 is provided. In cases of disability, victims with 40-60% disability receive Rs 74,000, while those with more than 60% disability are entitled to Rs 2,50,000. (ANI)

