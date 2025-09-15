‘How were polling booths captured in 1990s?’: Kiren Rijiju shares video to target RJD regime

New Delhi: Upping the ante on the Opposition (RJD-Cong alliance) over persistent attacks on the Union government over vote theft claims, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday shared a video from the 1990s exposing the 'jungle raj' era of Bihar.

The video purportedly showing poll booth capturing under the then Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government, brings the spotlight back on rampant abuse of power during Lalu Yadav's regime and rebukes the Opposition's 'vote chori' tirade.

Sharing the video on his X account, Union Minister Rijiju wrote, "Look, how vote theft used to happen in your time! The biggest thief is shouting about theft!"

The video shared by Kiren Rijiju is from the year 1998. At that time, there was Lalu Yadav-led RJD government in Bihar.

In the video, the ballot box is seen apparently placed in an agricultural field rather than any polling booth. Voter slips are being stamped by the locals and villagers and are also dropped into the polling boxes themselves, with no polling officer in sight, according to the video.

Notably, Lalu regime gained infamy during the 1990s not just because of its 'jungle raj' but also over rampant booth capturing during the elections.

The upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar are believed to be revolving majorly around the Opposition's pitch - 'vote chori'. (IANS)

Also Read: Kiren Rijiju criticizes retired judges’ signature campaign against HM Amit Shah

Also Watch: