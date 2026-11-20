NEW DELHI: Human Intelligence (HUMINT), combined with technical surveillance and coordinated operations, played a crucial role in the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat and his associate Umar Nisar Dar in Kulgam on November 18, officials said.

An Intelligence Bureau official said the ISI had increasingly relied on HUMINT to counter the technical intelligence (TECHINT) used by Indian security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The strategy involved militants blending in with civilians and taking shelter in religious places rather than returning to known hideouts. Bhat followed a pattern of avoiding communication with his handlers immediately after an attack. He also avoided returning to identified hideouts in rural Kulgam and Shopian, making it difficult for agencies to track his movements.

However, intelligence gathered through local networks helped security forces narrow down his possible location. The agencies also analysed CCTV footage from before and after the November 14 Kulgam attack and studied Bhat's past movements and behavioural patterns.

Officials said the ISI was deliberately shifting towards traditional intelligence-gathering methods, relying more on human sources than technology to confuse Indian agencies. In response, security forces combined HUMINT and TECHINT to track the militants. The Jammu and Kashmir Police played a key role by using their local networks to gather information, while central agencies analysed technical inputs and Bhat's movements.

Following the Kulgam attack, the Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) held at least five coordination meetings daily to review intelligence and plan operations. Officials said information sharing among the forces remained uninterrupted. The breakthrough came when local intelligence helped security forces identify a mosque where Bhat was hiding. The November 18 operation subsequently resulted in the killing of the two LeT operatives, an official said. (IANS)