Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed ‘under house arrest’

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest on Thursday in J&K’s Srinagar, claimed the religious organisation that he heads.

Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid said, “The Mirwaiz has been put under house arrest by the authorities ahead of his sermon that he was scheduled to deliver at Aali Masjid in the city today.”

There is, however, no official confirmation of the arrest. He was put under house arrest in August 2019 and released last September after four years.

It must be recalled that authorities had allowed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to attend Friday prayers and other religious assemblies before the beginning of the ongoing Muslim month of Ramzan. (IANS)

