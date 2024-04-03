‘Hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of the future conventional war.

"Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that Armed Forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies," he said. He was speaking at the Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex-level biannual event, held in Delhi.

During the event, the Indian Army's apex leadership comprehensively deliberated upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, situations along the borders, in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus. On the current situation along the Northern borders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed full confidence and said that while troops are standing firm, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue, and disengagement and de-escalation is the way forward.

The Defence Minister remarked, “The Army is present in every domain from Security, HADR, and Medical Assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of the Indian Army is very important in Nation building as also in the overall national development."

The Defence Minister complimented the efforts of BRO, which has led to the quantum improvement of road communication in the borders of both Western and Northern while working under difficult conditions.

Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he complimented the Indian Army’s response to cross-border terrorism, however, the proxy war by the adversary continues.

The Defence Minister said, “I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability in the region and the same should continue.”

The Defence Minister complimented the forces for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he has always been experiencing first-hand during his visits to forward areas.

He also paid tributes to all the brave hearts for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland. He complimented the significant contributions made by the Army in military diplomacy to further our national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign Armies.

Rajnath Singh stressed the technological advancement taking place in every sphere of our life and applauded the Armed Forces for aptly incorporating them. He appreciated the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions thereby progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernisation through Indigenisation’ or ‘Atamnirbharta’.

He emphasised that a regular interface of the Armed Forces with emerging technologies is a must. He also remarked that the government is committed in every manner towards the welfare of the Veterans and the next of kin of all categories of Battle Casualties and the nation remains indebted to the sacrifices made by valiant soldiers and their families. (IANS)

Also Read: Punjab: Congress slams Aam Aadmi Party government for raising loans

Also Watch: