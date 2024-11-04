I need support of you all: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his ‘padyatra’ in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he needed the support of the people to defeat the BJP and ensure that the "good work" continued in Delhi during his 'padyatra' in Rajouri Garden ahead of the assembly polls which are expected to be held in early 2025.

Addressing the public, Kejriwal said, "You can see the good work done in Delhi has earned so much praise around the country. MLAs from Delhi are in different states around the country today. However, the opposition only wants to stop the good work done by us. I need the support of you all today."

Kejriwal resumed his 'padyatra' following a break for the festivals and urged the people of Delhi to vote for AAP in the assembly elections while accusing the BJP of halting development work.

"The polls that are to be organized in Delhi are not to make AAP win but to save Delhi. You had all voted for us 10 years ago and handed over to us Delhi's responsibility. The work in Delhi which has been done over the last 10 years has never been done by any other party."

Kejriwal further mentioned the work done by AAP in Delhi over the last 10 years.

"If you all remember, ten years ago, Delhi used to have power cuts of eight to ten hours. This year, there has been no power cut and we have improved the electrical infrastructure here. Today, people in Delhi barely get electricity bills above Rs 1,000. We have improved Delhi with the help of you all," he added.

On November 3, Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh praised Arvind Kejriwal for his padyatras across the national capital and said that the leader received blessings 'like never before' during his visit to different assembly constituencies of Delhi.

"As we all know the AAP national convenor is visiting many assembly constituencies. For the first time, he received blessings like never before. In his visit, he visited people's love is evident. He brought the change in education, power, water, free bus service to women are extraordinary steps he took," Sanjay Singh said. (ANI)

