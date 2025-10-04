‘IAF achieved longest-range kill, left Pakistan paralysed’ says Air Marshal A.P. Singh

New Delhi: In a powerful assertion of India’s air superiority, India’s Air Marshal revealed that a recent Indian Air Force operation, during ‘Operation Sindoor’, not only penetrated deep into enemy territory but also achieved the longest-range kill to date — till 300 km, leaving Pakistan unable to operate even within its own borders.

Speaking to reporters, Air Marshal A.P. Singh highlighted the strategic success of the mission, stating, “We were able to penetrate deep into enemy territory and execute strikes with high precision.”

He credited India’s robust air defence infrastructure for playing a pivotal role in the overall plan, enabling seamless coordination and protection of assets during the operation.

“We were able to bring them to their knees within one night of intensive operations. The ability of the Air Force to be able to deliver this catastrophic firepower has been shown first time after 1971,” IAF chief Singh said.

The mission, which remains classified in its finer details, reportedly involved the deployment of advanced long-range weapons systems. “Long-range weapons were effectively deployed, and satellite imagery confirmed the hits we achieved,” the Air Marshal said, underscoring the technological edge that India leveraged during the strike. (IANS)

