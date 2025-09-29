If partition was handled right, no maulvi would have dared to say ‘I know how to kill’: Giriraj Singh

NEW DELHI: Amid controversy over a Muslim cleric's inflammatory comment, 'I know how to kill', Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday remarked that such a statement is a result of "historical mistakes" made at the time of India's partition. "I keep saying again and again, Maulvis, from the start, have been trying to make India a Muslim nation. Wherever their population has increased, social harmony has been disturbed. People like Tauqeer Raza and Owaisi, but the mistakes were made by our predecessors," Union Textiles Minister Singh said during a media interaction. "If, in 1947, Muslims had been sent to Pakistan and Hindus brought here, we would not be in this sorry state today. No maulvi would have said 'I know how to die; I also know how to kill'...," the Union Minister added. Giriraj Singh's comments were in direct response to viral clips and statements made by prominent clerics, including Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who has in the past issued provocative statements in the name of religious rights and protests. His alleged remarks have been widely condemned for inciting communal sentiment. Giriraj Singh also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being part of a broader conspiracy to destabilise the nation. "Rahul Gandhi has been exposed. He, along with George Soros, wants to break India into pieces... Rahul Gandhi tried to do the same in Leh. But don't be under any misconception, this is India; no one can break it," Singh stated. In the past, Giriraj Singh has made headlines for suggesting that "India is paying the price for not sending Muslims to Pakistan" during partition. He has also claimed that the rising Muslim population poses a threat to India's cultural fabric, statements that have drawn widespread criticism from opposition parties and minority groups. (IANS)

Also Read: Lalu Prasad’s dream of making Tejashwi CM will collapse like ‘Mungerilal’s sapne’: Giriraj Singh

Also Watch: