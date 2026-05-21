‘If prices rise every four days, how can people survive?’: CPI Secretary P Shanmugam

Chennai: Tamil Nadu CPI(M) Secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led Centre over repeated hikes in petrol, diesel and commercial LPG prices, alleging that the increases had pushed ordinary people into an “unbearable crisis.” He demanded an immediate rollback of the fuel price hikes and said the Union government should bear the burden if oil companies were facing losses.

Speaking during statewide protests organised by CPI(M), Shanmugam said Left parties had staged demonstrations at hundreds of locations across Tamil Nadu, with thousands participating in the agitation against rising fuel and gas prices.

He accused BJP ministers of misleading the public before elections by denying that fuel prices would increase after the polls. According to him, commercial LPG cylinder prices had already risen sharply, while petrol and diesel prices had been increased multiple times within days, making survival difficult for common people.

Shanmugam stressed that petrol, diesel and cooking gas are essential commodities and should be made available at affordable prices without shortages. He also alleged that supply restrictions had led to black marketing of LPG cylinders. Hotel owners, he claimed, were being forced to buy commercial cylinders for over Rs 5,000 despite the official price being around Rs 3,300.

The CPI(M) leader further warned that domestic cooking gas prices could also rise in the coming days, adding to the burden on households already struggling with inflation and higher living costs.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent public appeal, Shanmugam remarked that the advice appeared to be “only for public consumption,” questioning whether similar instructions were given to BJP party functionaries. (ANI)

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