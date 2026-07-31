IIT alumnus named first Ram Temple Trust secretary as Opposition seeks safeguards against fund misuse

New Delhi: After Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for overseeing the Ram Temple's administration, appointed IIT Bombay alumnus Jagdish Aphale as its first secretary, the Opposition leaders questioned the government as well as the organisation regarding measures to prevent misappropriation of the temple's funds in the future.

Aphale has also been reportedly made the joint signatory for the temple body's financial transactions, following allegations of embezzlement of donations made at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma urged the government and the Trust to explain "whether the appointment will prevent future irregularities and what measures are being put in place for that"?

"There are still unanswered questions about why no FIR has been lodged against Champat Rai. Until the government takes strict action, we will believe that influential people continue to be protected," he told IANS.

Talking to IANS, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai said: "The Trust was constituted for a sacred purpose. However, people associated with the RSS indulged in corruption and theft in the name of Lord Ram...The Ram Temple Trust should be reconstituted and placed under the guidance of seers, including the Shankaracharyas."

"The people of Ayodhya should also be included in the Trust, as they have a deep and historic association with Lord Ram and have served him for generations," he added.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the ruling coalition urged for a "systematic functioning" of the temple body to prevent any incident of irregularities in the future.

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said: "The appointment should be made. Everything should run in a systematic manner. Those responsible for the irregularities should be punished and investigated. But what good is raising a hue and cry on this issue? We are not supporting them."

Echoing similar views, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad said: "At the very least, there has to be a system to prevent irregularities. A responsible person must be appointed. Unless accountability is clearly fixed, such issues cannot be prevented."

Significantly, the investigation into the theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya has regained momentum following directions from the Supreme Court. The probe is progressing rapidly after the formation of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is likely to question former trustee Anil Mishra. (IANS)

Also Read: Supreme Court Seeks SIT Report on Ram Temple Trust Donation Probe, Issues Notice to Trust