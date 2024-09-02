IMD Warns: More Downpours Ahead for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; Death Toll Stands at 15

GUWAHATI: Many Telangana and Andhra Pradesh districts received heavy rainfall even as IMD issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over the region till 8.30 am on September 2.

The two-day non-stop rains have caused flood, disrupted the transport services and killed a number of people in both states.

Besides, 12763 Tirupati-Secunderabad, 22352 SMVT Bengaluru-Patliputra, 22674 Mannargudi-Bhagat Ki Kothi, 20805 Vishakhapatnam-New Delhi, and six other trains were diverted.

Heavy rains lashed the two states for the second consecutive day, claiming at least 10 more lives and leaving several areas flooded and waterlogged and disrupting road and rail traffic on Sunday, as the death toll rose to 15.

The SCR official further added that 99 trains had been cancelled, four partially canceled and 54 diverted due to heavy rains and waterlogging on the tracks in many places falling under the South Central Railway network.

According to a bulletin issued by the SCR on Sunday, the cancelled trains include MGR Chennai Central-Chhapra (12669), Chhapra-MGR Chennai Central (12670), MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi (12615), New Delhi-MGR Chennai Central (12616).

Rivers breached banks in both states, forcing national and state disaster response forces to shift thousands of people from the flooded-hit areas and shift them in relief camps.

Floods have hit 14 districts of both states and 26 teams of NDRF are engaged in relief and rescue works.

In Andhra Pradesh, 17,000 people are being shifted to safe areas. In Telangana, Khammam district, where 110 villages were inundated. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu toured the flood-affected areas in Singhnagar to assess the relief measures arranged for the affected people.

Large numbers of people are confined to their houses, as helicopters are being loaded with relief materials for dropping in most affected areas of Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, assuring them of all support from the Centre in dealing with rains and floods.