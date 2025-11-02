In touch with ‘competent Indian authorities’ on issue of Victoria Basu: Russian Embassy

New Delhi: The Russian Embassy in New Delhi on Saturday dismissed a series of local media reports about Victoria Basu, terming them as "speculative" and asserting that they do not correspond to reality. Victoria, a Russian citizen who has been residing in India since 2019, allegedly fled to her country with her four-year-old child amidst an ongoing custody dispute with her estranged Indian husband. "The Embassy took note of a series of publications in some local media concerning the situation involving a Russian citizen, Victoria Basu. Regrettably, they do not correspond to reality and are based on speculations," read a statement issued by the Russian diplomatic mission in New Delhi. "The Embassy implements its priority duties to ensure and defend rights and legitimate interests of Russian citizens in full accordance with the Indian legislation. With regard to the matter of Basu, we maintain close contact with the competent Indian authorities," it added. The statement came a day after the Supreme Court voiced concerns over the absence of a concrete response from the Russian Embassy regarding the whereabouts of the Russian woman. "We do not want to pass any order that impacts relations between the two countries but it is also an important matter as it is about a kid. (IANS)

